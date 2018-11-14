Val Verde man accused of brandishing machete, throwing mailbox

A Val Verde man was arrested on suspicion of assault and vandalism Tuesday after being accused of brandishing a machete and throwing a mailbox at his cohabitant.
On Monday, about 10:30 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a home in Val Verde on the 29200 block of Val Verde Road, after receiving a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.
The suspect lives with the alleged victim.
“The suspect reportedly got into an argument with the victim, a male adult, 50,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said Wednesday.
“The suspect allegedly then retrieved a machete and threatened the victim,” she said.
“The suspect then left the residence and grabbed a mailbox belonging to a neighbor, and threw it towards the victim,” Miller said.
The suspect was taken into custody with bail set at $30,000.
661-287-5527
On Twitter
@jamesarthurholt