Val Verde man accused of brandishing machete, throwing mailbox

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Val Verde man was arrested on suspicion of assault and vandalism Tuesday after being accused of brandishing a machete and throwing a mailbox at his cohabitant.

On Monday, about 10:30 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to a home in Val Verde on the 29200 block of Val Verde Road, after receiving a report of an assault with a deadly weapon.

The suspect lives with the alleged victim.

“The suspect reportedly got into an argument with the victim, a male adult, 50,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said Wednesday.

“The suspect allegedly then retrieved a machete and threatened the victim,” she said.

“The suspect then left the residence and grabbed a mailbox belonging to a neighbor, and threw it towards the victim,” Miller said.

The suspect was taken into custody with bail set at $30,000.

