Villa Vibes Yoga celebrates “season of giving’ with firefighter fundraiser

By Matt Fernandez

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In keeping with the “season of giving,” Villa Vibes Yoga gave back to the firefighters during their “Warrior 2s & Cold Brews” workout at Brewery Draconum on Sunday.

Every second and fourth Sunday of the month, Amanda Kimble leads her yoga students through a class which includes a workout, free beer and discounted appetizer with admission price. Kimble’s recent class hosted a “Give Back Edition,” raising the admission price from $14 to $20 but donating 75 percent of it to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation.

Both Kimble and Brewery Draconum co-owner Ben Law said they decided to hold the fundraiser because they personally know people affected by the fires and were inspired by the sacrifices firefighters and their families make each day.

“Everyone in the area has had some connection with someone affected by fires or someone in the fire department, so it’s nice to be able to give something back,” Law said. “For me this goes back to the fires last year, and while I lost a batch of beer during the power outages, I heard about a firefighter who lost his life. It put things into perspective that these people go out and try to save people’s homes and possessions while they could die.”

The partnership between Villa Vibes and Brewery Draconum began in spring 2018 after Kimble heard about similar beer and yoga events in Los Angeles and getting to know Law.

“Teaming up with new businesses just brings new opportunities and new events to the people of Santa Clarita,” Kimble said. “For me, it helps create this a sense of community. We’re all in this together.”

One of Kimble’s students, Roberta Moreno, says that Kimble’s classes are physically and mentally challenging yet also relaxing.

“Yoga isn’t about beating other people, it’s about reaching your own goals,” Moreno said. “People think it’s such a simplistic, surface-level activity that’s just stretches or some huge spiritual thing. But depending on what you want in your life it’s so much more than that, so it can be spiritual or it can be a very strengthening workout. I think that the overall theme of yoga is that you’re stronger than you think you are.”

Law also reiterated the community aspect and importance of giving back tied to Sunday’s class.

“Our entire business is community based and the craft brewery movement talks about community all the time,” he said. “But until you’re actually giving back and putting your money where your mouth is, it’s all just lip service.”