Westfield Valencia Town Center holding several holiday-themed activities in December

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

As 2018 reaches its conclusion, the Westfield Valencia Town Center is getting itself ready for holiday-themed events as a way for families to enjoy their shopping trips.

“What makes holidays so fun to celebrate year after year is about bringing back all of the traditions,” said Corrine Barchanowicz, Westfield Valencia Senior General Manager. “You don’t always see the same people because families grow over the years. It’s so great to see multiple generations come together, from grandparents to small children.”

Santa Photos

Along with the traditional photos on Santa Claus’ knee, Barchanowicz said this year will feature different ways to change up sitting down for a picture, something for people of all ages. This will include Grandparents Day on Nov. 29, Holiday PJ Day on Dec. 6 and Ugly Sweater Day on Dec. 13, concluding with the traditional Santa Paws on Dec. 20.

“This has always been a tradition,” she said about Santa Paws. “Families come in all shapes and sizes, and we want to recognize that.”

All photo opportunities are free. Those who participate in Grandparents Day, “Holiday PJ Day and Ugly Sweater Day will receive a 15 percent off their order at Saddle Ranch Chop House, which is valid on that day only. They will also be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., while Santa Paws will be from 7-9 p.m.

Gift Wrapping

A variety of local organizations, including Girl Scout Troop 2442, Gems of Jewels and Tour2Cure, will gift wrap from free every Friday and weekend from Nov. 23 until Christmas Eve. Barchanowicz said hot cocoa and other treats will be offered to those stopping by the gift wrapping area, located on the second level next to Kevin Jewelers.

Winter Nights

Starting with “A Christmas Story” on Nov. 30, the mall will play three Christmas movies until halfway through December. “Elf” will follow on Dec. 7, and Winter Nights will conclude with “White Christmas,” Barchanowicz’s favorite of the three, on Dec. 14. Guests can register at westfield.com/valencia.

Santa’s Workshop

For three days of free arts and crafts, visitors can have decorated cookies from Lady Di’s Cookies or ornaments made by Bitter Root Pottery. Held Dec.1, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., the workshop will be located on the first level.

To register for Santa’s Workshop, register at westfield.com/valencia.

Menorah Lighting

Another tradition of the Westfield Town Center, the menorah lighting ceremony will be held outside the Town Center square beside Saddle Ranch on Dec. 2. Chabad of SCV will join the Town Center for what will be the first night of Chanukah. With all of the other activities featuring a Christmas theme, Barchanowicz said the Town Center will celebrate other holidays as well.

Holiday Entertainment

The Town Center will also feature live holiday entertainment at select times throughout the month. Sande Strings will perform first from 12-2 p.m. on Dec. 9, followed by West Ranch High School on Dec. 16 and concluding with Little School of Music on Dec. 22, both from 3-6 p.m.

For more information on all these events and store-sponsored holiday activities, go to westfield.com/valencia/events/all-events.