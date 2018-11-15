Wildcats headline 2018 All-Foothill League girls tennis doubles team

By Diego Marquez

1 min ago

Anchoring the West Ranch girls doubles team throughout the 2018 season, a pair of wily vets had the honor of leading off the All-Foothill league Girls Tennis Doubles First Team: Audrey Kim and Emily Andrews.

“As seniors and four-year starters they were wonderful role models for our team,” said West Ranch coach Dina McBride via text message. “They have been top of our valley as singles players and came together to be our number one team this year.

“Every year they have proven that they were one of the best teams in the Santa Clarita Valley and I’m so proud to have coached two young ladies that have excelled in the classroom and on the tennis court.”

Early in the season, Kim and Andrews were a force to be reckoned with in an 18-0 team sweep against Notre Dame, dropping no more than two games in all of their sets.

In the 23rd annual Valencia Fall Brawl, the doubles team swept their first two sets and defeated Valencia’s Kirsten Kieu and Sydney Tamandong 8-1 to reach the title round.

The Wildcats went on to face fellow Wildcats Shaira Busnawi and Brooke Johnston defeating them 8-3 to win the title.

In Foothill League prelims, the West Ranch doubles team swept Hart’s Mardi Kass and Lauren Hannah and Alyssa Alvidrez and Katie Denzin of Saugus before falling in the semifinals.

McBride commented that she loved having them as her players because of the hard work, time and effort that they have put forth over their high school careers.

“They are so coachable and I loved every minute. One of the best teams to come out of West Ranch High School and the SCV.”

2018 All-Foothill League First Team Doubles

Brooke Johnston & Angelina Cuiffo, West Ranch

Proven players, Johnston and Cuiffo often found themselves switching things up between singles and doubles matches. Highlighting the Wildcats’ depth throughout the season, the partners pushed Foothill League runners-up to a super-tiebreak in the second round of Foothill League prelims. In the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 1 playoffs, the duo picked up two of three sets against Northwood.

Stefani Woll & Jennifer Russell, Hart

The Indians No. 2 doubles team dominated all year long for Hart, picking up key games by complementing each other on the court all year round highlighting each other’s strengths. Their play throughout the year got stronger as the year went on and it was evident in playoffs as they only dropped one game against with the CIF-Southern Section Division 3 playoffs against Windward. Against Louisville, they dropped four games.

2018 All-Foothill League Second Team Doubles

Kayla Halberstrom & Nina Contin, West Ranch

Taylor Cohen & Sydney Tamondong, Valencia

Kirsten Kieu & Ashley Villarta, Valencia

Honorable Mention Singles Players

Amber Kashay, Canyon

Helene Sarpong, Golden Valley

Mansi Sharma, Hart

Emily Christensen, Saugus

Carissa Chu, Valencia

Elizabeth Gammariello, West Ranch