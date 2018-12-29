All-SCV boys cross-country team

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Wrapping things up in his senior year at Canyon High School, boys cross-country runner Ethan Danforth has always stuck to the process.

His process worked. For the second year in a row, Danforth takes home the 2018 All-SCV Boys Cross-Country Runner of the Year.

“It feels great being able to put in all that work and finally get the outcome it feels good,” Danforth said. “I just stuck to the process, it’s actually very simple. Have to trust your coaches and listen to what they say and do what they tell you.

”Also listen to yourself because that’s another big factor in this sport. Knowing your body and knowing your limits and when to stop and when to go.”

Finishing second at Foothill League meet No. 1 behind Isaiah Seidman of West Ranch, Danforth admits that he was not 100 percent healthy, but returned to finish first at Foothill League finals at Central Park.

“I knew that finals was the big race so I kind of saved myself for that. I wasn’t 100 percent for that meet, but I came back even stronger at finals and came home with the win.”

Clocking in a time of 15 minutes, 4.66 seconds, Danforth overtook Seidman by 4.82 seconds to win the Foothill League title.

Continuing his impressive year, Danforth was able to reach the podium, placing third at the CIF-Southern Section finals in the boys Division 2 race at Riverside City Cross-Country Course with a time 14 minutes, 40 seconds.

With the finish, Danforth qualified for the state meet at Woodward Park in Fresno, CA.

“That was my favorite, CIF-SS finals because that was the last team race with those boys from cross-country,” Danforth said. “Lots of good energy and lots of good people.”

The sole Canyon cross-country representative at the state meet, Danforth shouldered the pressure and ran with it, using it as motivation.

Following his third-place finish at the CIF-SS finals, Danforth repeated his success with another third-place finish at the state meet. Clocking in at 15 minutes, 5.6 seconds, the Cowboys runner qualified for the Nike Cross Nationals at Glendoveer Golf Course in Portland, OR.

“Qualifying for that, I still can’t comprehend the amount of joy and excitement I had going there,” Danforth said. “It was just a really cool experience. Great place to talk to a lot of great people too. That was my favorite part of being able to race at nationals. Everyone there are very special people.”

At the Nike Cross Nationals Danforth finished 81st out of 204 boys runners with a time of 16 minutes, 4.8 seconds.

“I enjoyed every minute up there,” Danforth said. “I was very grateful for everyone that showed some love and supported me. It was just a big stepping stone in my running career. Kind of like a visualization for my future.”

Danforth’s running career isn’t over just yet as he will try to replicate his dominant cross-country performance running for Canyon’s track and field team.

“That’s the big goal, track season,” Danforth said laughing. “I like them both for different reasons, but I can’t wait to get back out there and compete.”

All-SCV Boys Cross-Country Team

Evan Bates, Senior, West Ranch

The senior Wildcats runner came in fifth place at Foothill League finals clocking in at 15 minutes, 22.91 seconds. Bates followed that performance with a seventh-place finish at the CIF-SS finals, helping the West Ranch boys team qualify for the state meet. At the state meet in Fresno, Bates’ hard work and steadfast attitude paid off, finishing in second place in the Division 1 race, recording the fastest time out of any SCV boys runner with a time of 15 minutes, 5.3 seconds. At the Nike Cross Nationals, Bates finished 73rd to round out his cross-country career.

Dylan Gatua, Sophomore, West Ranch

The youngest West Ranch boys runner, Gatua was mentioned among the top four Wildcats runners throughout the year. Gatua finished sixth at the Foothill League finals and ninth at the CIF-SS finals in Riverside, recording a time of 14 minutes, 49.3 seconds. At the state meet, Gatua finished inside the top 15 boys runners in Division 1 and 78th at the Nike Cross Nationals.

Jeremiah Rasmussen, Senior, Hart

Rasmussen was the fastest Hart boys cross-country runner throughout the year finishing fourth at Foothill League Meet No. 1 with a time of 15 minutes, 31.87 seconds. At the Foothill League finals Rasmussen clocked in at 15 minutes, 37.96 seconds.

Hunter Romine, Junior, West Ranch

Romine made greats stride this year to be mentioned among the top boys cross-country runners in Foothill League. At finals he was the second-fastest West Ranch runner finishing in fourth place at 15 minutes, 19.76 seconds. He finished 32nd at the CIF-SS finals and 18th at the state meet in the Division 1 race with a time of 15 minutes, 28.6 seconds. At the Nike Cross Nationals Romine placed 118th out of 204 boys runners.

Daniel Rush, Senior, Golden Valley

Rush was undoubtedly mentioned among the top three boys runners in the Foothill League battling Ethan Danforth of Canyon and Isaiah Seidman of West Ranch throughout the year, finishing third at league finals. The only Grizzlies runner to make the trip to the CIF-SS prelims and finals, Rush qualified for the state meet by finishing in 15 minutes, 0.1 seconds for 11th place. At the state meet in the Division 2 race Rush placed 54th to finish a magical cross-country career.

Isaiah Seidman, Senior, West Ranch

Arguably the fastest Foothill League boys runner, Seidman finished first at Foothill League Meet No. 1 and second at finals with a time of 15 minutes, 17.54 seconds. Finishing in fourth place at the CIF-SS finals, Seidman followed it up with another fourth-place finish at the state meet in the Division 1 race recording a time of 15 minutes, 10.4 seconds. At the Nike Cross Nationals, Seidman was the fastest Foothill League runner placing 48th with a time of 15 minutes, 43.5 seconds.