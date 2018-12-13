Arraignment date set for man accused in stabbing death of rehab pal

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Pacoima man accused of killing his rehab pal is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on a charge of murder.

David Alonso Figueroa, 35, appeared in San Fernando Superior Court a week ago and was told to return to court Dec. 17 for his arraignment, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office, said Wednesday.

Figueroa stands accused of stabbing Brent Hariston to death on July 30.

Lt. John Corina of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau said in August that the victim and the man accused of killing him met in rehab.

The two men, according to Corina, agreed to meet on the 27500 block of Dewdrop Avenue, with the intent to do some work together.

The two men began to argue, which escalated to the point where one man stabbed the other, Corina said at the time of arrest.

“He (the suspect) went to his friend’s house and they were going to work, house painting or something like that,” Corina told reporters at the scene.

“Somehow, for whatever reason, the suspect brings out a knife and stabs the victim multiple times,” he said.

The stabbing victim was rushed to the hospital but died later in the hospital, Corina said, describing the stabbing wounds as in the upper body.

