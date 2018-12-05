CalArts to Host Concert, Holiday Market

By News Release

1 min ago

California Institute of the Arts students have two events coming up including an ensemble concert on Saturday and a holiday market on Tuesday.

The Vinny Golia Large Ensemble is comprised of 21 musicians led by world-renowned composer and multi-instrumentalist, Vinny Golia. The Saturday concert will feature 13 original scores by Golia, most of which will only be performed live once.

Founded in 1982 by Golia, the large ensemble has been described as the “powerhouse of the West Coast creative music scene for three decades.” He founded the ensemble to perform a variety of his compositions for chamber and jazz orchestral settings. His compositions combine the styles of both jazz and contemporary music, along with unique improvisations from players in the ensemble.

The concert will also feature a Halloween-themed suite. Any audience member who shows up dressed in costume will get a prize presented by Golia.

There will be a reception after the concert with food and alcohol to celebrate the successes of the group.

The concert will be held 8 p.m. at the The Herb Alpert School of Music Roy. O Disney Concert Hall, 24700 McBean Parkway, Santa Clarita. For more information, contact Sarah Fouhy at 661-383-7480.

Holiday Market

On Tuesday, join the Cal-Arts Alumnx and Family Engagement-sponsored holiday market. The market will feature handcrafted gifts including original prints, jewelry, ceramics, fashions and more.

In addition, live jazz music will be performed by Ari Giancaterino, MFA 2019, Will Kjeer, BFA 2021, and Matt Smith, MFA 2019.

The event is scheduled 5-7 p.m. at the CalArts campus’ MOD Theater Lobby and Reception. For more information, contact the CalArts Office of Alumnx and Family Engagement, 661-222-2752.