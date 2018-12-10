Canyon Country man dies in early morning crash

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A single-vehicle traffic collision early Monday morning killed a 29-year-old man from Canyon Country.

Omar Garcia was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:01 a.m., Sarah Ardalani, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner, said Monday morning.

An autopsy is pending, she said.

The crash happened shortly after 12:30 a.m., when Garcia, driving a 1996 Nissan pickup truck southbound on Interstate 5, approached the transition to the southbound lanes of Highway 405, according to a news release issued Monday by California Highway Patrol Officer Josh Greengard.

For “unknown reasons,” the driver made an unsafe turning movement as he was transitioning onto I-405 southbound, drove the Nissan off the roadway onto the dirt embankment, located on the left side of the roadway, and overturned several times, according to the release.

A SIG-ALERT was issued for the I-5 southbound transition onto I-405 southbound for all lanes at about 12:50 a.m. It was canceled at about 5:30 a.m. when all lanes were opened.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this collision, however, a thorough investigation is ongoing, according to the investigating CHP officer.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact the Newhall CHP Office at (661) 294-5540.

