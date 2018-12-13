Canyon football hires new head coach
By Haley Sawyer
1 min ago

Canyon High School announced the hiring of Joseph Maiale as the latest varsity football coach on Thursday afternoon in a press release.

Maiale has 15 years of coaching experience, most recently as the offensive line coach at Oxnard. The Yellowjackets reached the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 championship game last season. Maiale also coached at Glendale, Harvard Westlake, Campbell Hall, St. Genevieve and Calabasas.

He succeeds former Canyon coach Rich Gutierrez, who resigned from the head coach position on Oct. 30.

Canyon football parents and fans will be able to meet Maiale at a “Meet the Coach” night, which will be held Monday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. in Canyon’s performing arts center.

About the author

Haley Sawyer

Haley Sawyer

A Pennsylvania native, Haley Sawyer has covered sports across the country. She is a graduate of Robert Morris University in Pittsburgh and is the sports editor at The Signal.

