City announces 2019’s first Thursdays@Newhall series

The city of Santa Clarita is inviting the public to make a Thursdays@Newhall resolution in the new year as it prepares to kick off a pair of free events in January.

Thursdays@Newhall is an ongoing opportunity for residents of Santa Clarita to attend shows, concerts and special events on Thursdays throughout the year.

The 2019 schedule starts from 7 to 9 p.m. on Jan. 3 at The Main, located at 24266 Main St., with the monthly 10 By 10 show as 10 performers take the stage for 10 minutes each and share their comedy, storytelling, short films and music.

Tom Crawford will make a stop in Santa Clarita to enrapture the audience with his storytelling. The actor and performer has appeared in such shows as “Grace and Frankie,” “Lodge 49” and “How to Get Away with Murder.”

Performances this month will also include storytelling with Sam Feirstein; comedy by John Wynn and Aidan Park; magic by Liam Johnson; ventriloquism with Dan Sachoff; music by Emily Zuzik and Joe Romersa; belly dancing by the Dunia Dancers; and a screening of short film “The Firefly Girls,” directed by Katie Micay.

Note by Note is moving to a new night in 2019 and will now be the featured event on the fourth Thursday of each month from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Main, the city announced. Note by Note is a free musical showcase of varied genres. Bands, duos and soloists will perform a wide range of styles, including rock, folk, Celtic, Americana, blues, jazz, country, experimental and western.

Featured performers in January include Medicine Hat, Sammy Montana, Jimmy Muffin and the Brian McShea Band. Artists interested in performing at Note by Note can learn more at ThursdaysAtNewhall.com/NotebyNote.