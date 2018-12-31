City Council to consider terminating public proceedings for streetlight assessments

6 SHARES Share Tweet

The day before 2019 was to begin, the city of Santa Clarita announced it may terminate landscape and lighting district assessment proceedings and cancel the public hearing scheduled for Jan. 22.

The Santa Clarita City Council plans to consider at their Jan. 8 meeting taking this action in response to feedback from residents, a city news release sent out on Dec. 31 stated.

“The community has made it clear that additional outreach and information is necessary,” said Mayor Marsha McLean in the release. “The City Council’s consideration to cancel the proceedings and upcoming public hearing reflects the need we have to discover what kind of communication is needed to provide a better understanding of the entire process.”



The news comes after residents voiced irritation regarding a letter sent out in November notifying them that annual streetlight maintenance rates would rise from $12.38 to $81.71.



If proceedings and the hearing cancellation are approved on Jan. 8, the city would take no further action on the current process, and all assessments proposed for modification would remain unchanged.

In the near future, the city will undertake a community outreach and public information process to better communicate to property owners the issues related to the streetlight maintenance assessment, the press release said.

For more information, residents can visit the city’s website at santa-clarita.com/StreetlightAssessment.