Criminal proceedings back on for woman accused of murder in wrong way crash

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A local woman facing multiple criminal charges, including murder, in connection with a fatal wrong-way traffic collision in January, and who underwent a mental competency assessment in September, is expected to have a date set for a preliminary hearing next month.

Criminal proceedings against 28-year-old Nicole Danielle Thibault were suspended while her mental health was being assessed for competency.

Now that the assessment is complete, criminal proceedings have resumed.

Thibault, who appeared in court Wednesday, is now scheduled to return to court on Jan. 24 to set a date for her preliminary hearing, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said Wednesday.

During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors will present evidence in the case, and the defense can respond; the judge can then decide if the case should go to trial.

Thibault is charged with murder, attempted murder and assault connected to allegations that she stole a pickup truck and crashed it on the 210 freeway, killing Fontana resident Daniel Castillo and injuring others.

In April, Thibault entered a plea of not guilty to 14 felony counts in relation to the wrong-way crash.

