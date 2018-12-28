Deputies investigate bank robbery in Saugus

23 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a reported bank robbery that occurred Friday afternoon in which a man fled on foot after claiming to have a gun.

Shortly before 3 p.m., deputies were called to the Logix bank on the 26000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road after a branch employee reported that they had just been robbed, according to Lt. Leo Bauer of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“A male suspect, who was around 25 to 30 years old, walked into the bank and handed a demand note to the teller,” said Bauer.

The note, according to Bauer, claimed that the suspect had a weapon on his person and that he was demanding a certain denomination of money be handed over to him.

“He was provided with the money and no weapon was seen (by witnesses),” Bauer said. “He then fled the scene on foot.”

As Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrived and began to take statements from witnesses, federal law enforcement agents were notified of the situation and were requested to come to the scene.

“We work in tandem with the (Federal Bureau of Investigation) investigators because all bank robberies fall under their jurisdiction,” said Bauer. “But due to local agreements with the FBI, (LASD Major Crimes Bureau) detectives generally take the lead with the FBI supervising.”

No injuries were reported as a result of the bank robbery. As of Friday, investigators reported that no arrests had yet been made.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121. To leave an anonymous tip, call CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.