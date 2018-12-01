Firefighters save dog from Canyon Country house fire

By Caleb Lunetta

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Los Angeles County Fire Department officials saved a dog from a Saugus house fire Saturday evening.

“We found the dog (inside the house) and he was having respiratory issues” due to the smoke, said 22nd Battalion Chief Joe Granados.

With the owners not home, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials worked quickly to carry the dog out onto the house’s driveway and begin administering oxygen to the animal.

Following the treatment, the dog appeared responsive and “will be OK,” according to Cpt. Jerry Greenelsh of Station 150.

At 4:09 p.m. Saturday, dispatchers received a call of a structure fire “with possible people inside” on the 19000 block of Maplebay Court in Canyon Country, according to Greenelsh.

Officials said that when first responders arrived on scene, they saw the single-story residence at the end of the cul-de-sac with “smoke and flames” coming out of one of the front windows.

As the neighborhood looked on, firefighters extinguished the blaze within minutes of their arrival, announcing knockdown at 4:20 p.m.

At least one room on the interior of the home was visibly burned, with the windows having been knocked out and burn marks as high as the roof and running the entire length of upper window sill, according to witnesses on scene.

Outside of the dog, officials reported no injuries and that no other structures had been damaged.

As of 6 p.m., fire personnel were still conducting their investigation into the cause of the fire.