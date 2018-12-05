Full news release: Santa Clarita to host final stage of 2019 Amgen Tour

By News Release

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES (Dec. 5, 2018) – The Amgen Tour of California organizers today announced the13 Host Cities selected for the 14th edition of America’s premier professional cycling stage race set for May 12-18, 2019. Throughout seven stages over seven days, the world’s elite cyclists will contest more than 750 miles of roadways, highways and coastlines from Sacramento to Pasadena.

The Amgen Tour of California Women’s Race empowered with SRAM , showcasing the world’s best women cyclists, will run concurrently May 16-18, covering upwards of 180 miles over three stages. Owned and presented by AEG, both races conclude with same-day finishes in Pasadena, a veteran overall finish city.

The City of Santa Clarita will host the start for the final stage of both the men’s and women’s races on Saturday, May 18, 2019. The men and women competing in the Amgen Tour of California and the Amgen Tour of California Women’s Race empowered with SRAM will race through the streets of Santa Clarita before waving goodbye as they push toward the overall finish line in Pasadena. Of the 2019 lineup of California Host Cities, the City of Santa Clarita has the distinction of having hosted the most stages in race history, and 2019 will mark its 14th hosted stage.

“We are honored for the opportunity to host another stage for the Amgen Tour of California. It is not often that we bring a world-class race event right to our residents’ backyards!” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “With an event this prestigious, it really boosts our tourism efforts by having regional, national and international eyes on Santa Clarita. This the 14th stage we’ve hosted and every time we have had a wonderful experience partnering with the Amgen Tour of California.”

The annual Amgen Tour of California carries the distinction of being the only U.S. men’s and women’s races on the UCI WorldTour calendar and have helped launch some of today’s best known and most decorated international cyclists as well as continuing to attract the most talented competitors and teams in the world. With seven new courses between them, the event’s legacy as an international platform for both men’s and women’s racing will hold special significance this year as Olympic hopefuls gear up for Tokyo 2020.

2019 RACE SCHEDULE

DATE MEN

Sun., May 12 Stage 1 Sacramento

Mon., May 13 Stage 2 Rancho Cordova to South Lake Tahoe

Tues., May 14 Stage 3 Stockton to Morgan Hill

Wed., May 15 Stage 4 WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca to Morro Bay

Thurs., May 16 Stage 5 Pismo Beach to Ventura

Fri., May 17 Stage 6 Ontario to Mt. Baldy

Sat., May 18 Stage 7 Santa Clarita to Pasadena

DATE WOMEN

Thurs., May 16 Stage 1 Ventura

Fri., May 17 Stage 2 Ontario to Mt. Baldy

Sat., May 18 Stage 3 Santa Clarita to Pasadena

**Courses subject to change

Host City information and a highlight video are available at www.amgentourofcalifornia.com or https://youtu.be/9EumaLheLe8 (downloadable HD press version atwww.amgentourofcalifornia.com/media-resources).

This year’s course will highlight the distinct beauty of Northern, Central and Southern California.The 2019 Host Cities include the return of fan and race team favorites, long-time veterans like Sacramento, Santa Clarita and Pasadena, and a first-time start in Rancho Cordova.

The 2019 Amgen Tour of California will cover a variety of terrain, showcasing many of California’s most well-known and iconic settings and landmarks, and allowing different types of specialists in the peloton to shine throughout the week. Several fast and flat sections on tap in Sacramento, Morgan Hill and Pasadena will cater to sprinters (not to mention a start overlooking the famous WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca motor speedway). Climbers will also face challenges in South Lake Tahoe, the Diablo Mountain Range outside Stockton where they will reach an elevation of 4,625 feet, and on multiple climbs between Pismo Beach and Ventura. Fans and teams alike will count down to the men’s and women’s Queen Stages from Ontario to Mt. Baldy, which will feature a grueling 26-mile fan-favorite climb to the summit finish, a day that will shake up the leader board and can make or break the quest for the overall victory.

A traditional stage for the Amgen Tour of California, the final race day for both the men and women is one that highlights the beauty of long-time race partners: Santa Clarita and Pasadena. Past overall finishes in Pasadena have consistently been dramatic and exciting, with fans from across Southern California lining up to cheer on the fast-and-furious sprint finishes to determine the ultimate champions.

“The Amgen Tour of California continues to serve as an international postcard for the state, showcasing the beauty and diversity of California – and the 2019 host cities certainly reflect that,” said Kristin Klein, president of the Amgen Tour of California and executive vice president of AEG Sports. “We look forward to hosting another truly dynamic and engaging race, which will feature an all-star peloton, continuing the tradition of delivering one of the most exciting sporting events in the country.”

Title sponsor Amgen has been a race partner since race inception. In 2005, Amgen launched Breakaway from Cancer®, its national initiative to increase awareness of important resources available to people affected by cancer – from prevention through survivorship. Amgen expanded its platform in 2016 to launch Breakaway from Heart Disease™, aimed at encouraging Americans to have a game plan to tackle heart disease by understanding their risk through diagnostic screening and by taking charge of their heart health through diet, exercise and appropriate treatment options. To learn more, visit breakawayfromcancer.com and breakawayfromheartdisease.com.

“At Amgen, our mission is to serve patients, and for more than 35 years we have reached millions of people with our medicines,” said Murdo Gordon, executive vice president, Global Commercial Operations, Amgen. “Our sponsorship of the Amgen Tour of California gives us a platform to educate and empower people to connect with the resources that enable living a longer, healthier life.”

In addition to lining the race course, fans of all ages will once again have the opportunity to experience the race as a VIP from an all-inclusive hospitality tent or through once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. To learn more visit: https://www.amgentourofcalifornia.com/vip-experiences. VIP Hospitality Passes go on pre-sale to American Express cardholders December 5-10 at 9:59 a.m., and the public on-sale begins December 10 at 10 a.m. To purchase visit:https://www.axs.com/amgen2019. For questions, please contact sales@amgentourofcalifornia.com .

**AMGEN TOUR OF CALIFORNIA SUPPORTS CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE RELIEF

As a result of the devastation caused by the recent California Wildfires, the Amgen Tour of California, in partnership with the LA Kings and AEG Sports are proud to donate $100,000 to the American Red Cross.

“The recent fires have caused our community and our state incredible and unimaginable damage. AEG continues to thank those who have worked tirelessly to help combat the fires. Our hearts go out to those who have suffered hardships. We are making this donation to the America Red Cross in honor of the first responders and all who have been impacted. We are also encouraging our fans and our supporters to help by making donations as well,” said Dan Beckerman, president and CEO, AEG and Alternate Governor, Kings.

“The devastation has severely impacted the entire state of California, including many of our past and upcoming host cities of the Amgen Tour of California,” said Kristin Klein, president, Amgen Tour of California & executive vice president, AEG Sports. “We’re not just a state. But a collection of communities that come together to support each in time of need and we are proud to support the relief efforts undertaken by so many of the first responders and the American Red Cross.”

Red Cross volunteers are supporting evacuation centers to provide safe refuge for people impacted by these devastating fires. Additionally, they are also providing meals, health services, spiritual care, comfort and other support for affected residents.

Please consider joining our organization in supporting the Red Cross’ efforts in California. Visit theAmerican Red Cross to donate today.

About the Amgen Tour of California

The Amgen Tour of California and the Amgen Women’s Race empowered with SRAM are Tour de France-style cycling road races created and presented by AEG. Running concurrently, the races challenge the world’s top professional cycling teams to compete along demanding courses that traverse hundreds of miles of California’s iconic highways, byways and coastlines each spring. The teams chosen to participate have included Olympic medalists, Tour de France contenders and World Champions, and award important, world-ranking points to the top finishers. For more information visit the Amgen Tour of California on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube orwww.amgentourofcalifornia.com.

About Amgen

Amgen is committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illnesses by discovering, developing, manufacturing and delivering innovative human therapeutics. This approach begins by using tools like advanced human genetics to unravel the complexities of disease and understand the fundamentals of human biology.

Amgen focuses on areas of high unmet medical need and leverages its biologics manufacturing expertise to strive for solutions that improve health outcomes and dramatically improve people’s lives. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be the world’s largest independent biotechnology company, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential.

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world’s leading sports and live entertainment company. With offices on five continents, AEG operates in the following business segments: AEG Facilities, which is affiliated with or owns, manages or consults with more than 120 preeminent arenas, stadiums, theaters, clubs and convention centers around the world including STAPLES Center, The O2 Arena, the Sprint Center and the Mercedes-Benz Arenas; AEG Live, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals;AEG Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like STAPLES Center and L.A. LIVE; AEG Sports, which is the world’s largest operator of sports franchises and high-profile sporting events; and AEG Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands, AXS.com ticketing platform, AXS cable television channel and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 100 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.