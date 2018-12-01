Holiday Craft Fair returns to Placerita Canyon Nature Center

By Ryan Mancini

2 mins ago

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center is bringing back its annual Holiday Craft Fair on Saturday.

“It’s a little bit different from the usual holiday craft boutiques,” said Ron Kraus, the nature center president.

Beginning at 10 a.m., guests pick up blank wreaths and decorate them with natural materials like acorns and leaves, which were collected outside of the nature center, Kraus said. None of the decorations will come from the nature center, staying true to their mission statement of preserving and protecting the environment for future generations, he added.

“It’s a nice, old-fashioned thing where people can get together,” Kraus said. “We’ve had families coming for years who started to come as kids and are now bringing their own kids. It’s become multigenerational.”

Along with wreaths, guests can make ornaments, yule logs and centerpieces with greenery, seeds and all sorts of natural accoutrements they wish to incorporate into their designs.

Guests will also be allowed to walk around and visit the nature center.

“We try to incorporate it and make it a family-friendly day,” Kraus said.

Money raised by the craft fair will go to the nature center, which accepts only cash or checks.

Admission is free, though wreaths and other items to decorate will come at a price that is subject to change, said Kraus. Children’s wreaths start at $5, while bigger wreaths will range from $14 to $22 based on its size.

The Placerita Canyon Nature Center is located on 19152 Placerita Canyon Road, and the craft fair will continue at 10 a.m. on Sunday.