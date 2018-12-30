Man is shot walking along Sierra Highway on Saturday, no suspect ID’d

284 SHARES Share Tweet

A man was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital after he was injured by a gunshot wound to the arm while walking down Sierra Highway near Linda Vista Street Saturday night.

Deputies arrived within a few minutes after the initial call at 11:10 p.m. The victim was walking along the southbound side of Sierra Highway and heard a loud popping noise as a white vehicle drove by, according to Sgt. Wayne Waterman of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Though the victim later told deputies he was not sure if the popping sound came from the vehicle, he then experienced a pain in his left bicep.

The victim was then knocked to the ground by an unknown individual grabbing for the victim’s backpack.

“He turned around to confront the suspect,” Waterman said. “Then he heard a loud pop. We do not know if he was shot twice, though a bullet casing was recovered at the scene.”

Upon arriving, deputies noticed the victim had a gunshot wound to his left bicep and he was taken to Henry Mayo.

The victim’s identity was not immediately made public, nor was there an update on his condition as of Sunday. Deputies currently do not have an identification of the suspect, as the victim was unable to see his attacker’s face in the dark, Waterman said.

This is a breaking news story. We will update as soon as more information becomes available.