Rep.-elect Katie Hill announces 25th district director, chief of staff

By Caleb Lunetta

1 min ago

In a statement released on Thursday, Rep.-elect Katie Hill named her new district director for the 25th Congressional District, as well as her chief of staff.

Taking up the role as district director — who will not only head up the execution of HIll’s agenda here in Santa Clarita, but also work as the lead liaison between Hill and her constituents at the Antelope, Simi and Santa Clarita valley offices — is Angela Giacchetti.

Before having serving as regional field director during Hill’s campaign, Giacchetti had worked at organizations such as Eventbrite and Planned Parenthood, according to a press release sent out Thursday. Giachetti graduated cum laude from State University of New York at Purchase College after earning a bachelor’s degree in gender studies and political science.

“I have been fortunate to work in the 25th district over the last year – I have been amazed by the strength of the members of this community and know that they deserve the best. We are going to deliver just that,” Giacchetti said. “The dedication of our team is unparalleled and we are ready to get to work.”

Taking up the helm in Washington, D.C., as chief of staff for the entire Hill administration is Emily Burns, who has already served as a chief of staff for Rep. John Garamendi.

In her previous role, Burns had worked with the House Armed Services Committee — a congressional committee that Hill herself has applied for, much like her predecessors Steve Knight and Buck McKeon — as well as the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and the Democratic Steering and Policy Committee.

During that time, Burns helped develop legislation like the numerous defense authorization acts that are passed annually by Congress and earned the recognition of the Professional Engineers in California Government as the 2015 legislative Staff Person of the Year, according to the press release.

Hill’s office stated Thursday that both team members have already helped organize events in Santa Clarita, Simi and Antelope Valleys, and that they already have an understanding of the district’s communities.

“Through the many months of my campaign, I’ve listened to feedback from communities in every corner of the district, and I’m ready to get to work,” said Hill. “It’s important that my team is able to hit the ground running on day one, and that we don’t miss a beat in providing excellent services to the people who are counting on us.”