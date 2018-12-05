Santa Clarita to host start of final stage for 2019 Amgen Tour

By Signal Staff

13 mins ago

The city of Santa Clarita announced Wednesday morning that it has been selected to host the start of the final stage for both the men’s and women’s races of the 2019 Amgen Tour of California.

The announcement came as the Amgen Tour announced the13 host cities selected for the 14th edition of what is considered to be America’s premier professional cycling stage race, set for May 12-18, 2019. Throughout seven stages over seven days, the world’s elite cyclists will contest more than 750 miles of roadways, highways and coastlines from Sacramento to Pasadena.

Santa Clarita will host the start for the final stage of both the men’s and women’s races on Saturday, May 18, 2019, according to a prepared statement released by the city and the Amgen Tour.

The men and women competing in the Amgen Tour of California and the Amgen Tour of California Women’s Race empowered with SRAM will race through the streets of Santa Clarita before waving goodbye as they push toward the overall finish line in Pasadena, the release said. Of the 2019 lineup of California Host Cities, the City of Santa Clarita has the distinction of having hosted the most stages in race history, and 2019 will mark its 14th hosted stage.

“We are honored for the opportunity to host another stage for the Amgen Tour of California. It is not often that we bring a world-class race event right to our residents’ backyards,” said Mayor Laurene Weste. “With an event this prestigious, it really boosts our tourism efforts by having regional, national and international eyes on Santa Clarita. This is the 14th stage we’ve hosted and every time we have had a wonderful experience partnering with the Amgen Tour of California.”

Additional details are to be announced during a Santa Clarita press conference Wednesday morning.

You can view the full news release here.