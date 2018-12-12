Santa Clarita Transit’s Holiday Light Tour returns next week

By Tammy Murga

Santa Claritans will once again have the opportunity to see some of the most festively decorated neighborhoods aboard the city’s classic wood trolly or Dial-A-Ride vehicles for the city’s holiday light tour.

“This is a great time for residents to come out and see all the lights, with some people aboard that love to go caroling and pass out candy canes,” said Alex Porlier, an administrative analyst with Santa Clarita Transit.

The popular service returns again this holiday season with 45-minute trips Dec. 20 through Dec. 22, the city announced in a news release Tuesday.

Passengers can board at the McBean Regional Transit Center, at the corner of McBean Parkway and Valencia Boulevard. Holiday light tour trips depart every 30 minutes between 6 and 9 p.m.

The holiday light tour is known for taking hundreds of residents to multiple holiday street displays around the Santa Clarita Valley, with the first ride offered in 2000. The tour was on a 15-year hiatus before returning in 2015, said Porlier. This year, he said he expects to see around 250 or more in just the first night. Santa Clarita Transit is looking to make changes to accommodate more passengers. Porlier advises those interested to check for rainy weather conditions, although the holiday light tour will operate regardless.

Tickets are first-come, first-served and can be purchased upon boarding for $3 per person, or free with the donation of canned food or other essential items for the SCV Food Pantry.

Last year, residents donated more than 3,000 pounds of food and goods, according to the city.

To learn more about the tour and for updates, visit santaclaritatransit.com or call 661-294-1287.