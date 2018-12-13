School deputies seize drugs, make arrests, in Valencia

By Jim Holt

14 mins ago

9 SHARES Share Tweet

School resource deputies, monitoring the welfare of students, carried out a special operation Wednesday seizing drugs and drug materials, arresting at least one man on suspicion of drug possession and citing two others suspected of possessing drug paraphernalia.

The deputies also followed up on reports of adults selling vaping products to minors.

The crackdown began when business owners in Valencia reached out to the sheriff’s station with concerns about kids loitering near their stores when school was not in session.

“Deputies met with the business owners and heard their concerns about teens that were possibly involved in drug activity and adults reportedly seen selling vaping products to minors,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff Station.

“Deputies staked out the locations on Wednesday and by the end of the operation, one adult was arrested for possession of narcotics,” she said.

Two other adults were cited for possession of drug paraphernalia.

“Our deputies will continue to partner with our local businesses to address their concerns and help protect the youth of our community,” Miller said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt