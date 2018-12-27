Sheriff’s deputies release new details on triple shooting, witnesses sought

0 SHARES Share Tweet

New details have been released about the triple shooting on Wednesday night that left three victims hospitalized, and Santa Clarita Valley sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help with any information that may lead to the capture of the suspect or suspects involved.

All three shooting victims — a teenage boy and two men who were taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in a silver Honda sedan — are expected to survive and their conditions were listed as stable as of Thursday afternoon, according to a statement released by Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

The statement said the victims were traveling in the Honda with three others — a man and two other teens — in the Newhall/Saugus area when they were shot at by someone in another vehicle.

“The suspect allegedly pulled alongside the victims’ vehicle and an occupant of the suspect’s vehicle opened fire with an unknown-type firearm,” the statement said. “Two male adults and one male teen were struck and injured by the gunfire. The other three occupants were uninjured.”

Detectives believe the shooting could have occurred on Railroad Avenue, near Drayton Avenue, around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

“Santa Clarita Sheriff’s COBRA detectives are leading the investigation and are working to identify the suspect(s) involved, and the circumstances that led up to the shooting,” the statement said. “Through preliminary investigation, detectives do not feel that the shooting was ‘random.’”

Detectives are asking anyone who happened to be driving on Railroad Avenue in the Newhall/Saugus area, and heard or saw anything unusual around the time of the shooting, to contact the station’s Detective Bureau at 661-255-1121 ext. 5146.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you can call “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone to download the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or visit http://lacrimestoppers.org.

