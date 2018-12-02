Signal earns top marks

In a poll of almost 1,000 residents, the Santa Clarita Valley chose The Signal as the No. 1 choice for local news, choosing the 99-year-old daily newspaper out of all local media outlets, as well as the internet, social media and regional TV outlets.

“We appreciate our community’s recognition in this recent poll from the city of Santa Clarita,” said Signal Publisher Richard Budman. “Our most important goal is to make sure we provide accurate, relevant and timely news to the Santa Clarita Valley, and these numbers indicate the hard work of The Signal’s staff is recognized by our neighbors — which we greatly appreciate.”

The city hired TrueNorth Research to poll nearly 1,000 residents to “provide the city with a statistically reliable understanding of its residents’ satisfaction, priorities and concerns as they relate to (city) services and facilities,” according to city of Santa Clarita officials. The city’s population is approximately 225,000 people, according to city officials in April.