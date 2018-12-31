This Week in Real Estate: Down payment gifts and a new year’s resolution

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By Ray “The Realtor” Kutylo

Signal Contributing Writer

Many people and families want to buy a home, but coming up with the down payment for a purchase is often a problem. One way people buy their first home is with the assistance of a down payment gift.

Isn’t this the gift you really want to give or get this year?

Gifts for a down payment complicate the home-buying process, and there are guidelines for making it all work.

First of all, lenders generally do not allow gifts to come from just anyone, or “suddenly appear.” Acceptable sources of gifts include family, domestic partners and significant others if engaged to be married.

Second, depending on the type of loan, there may be restrictions on the down payment gift. For example, if it’s conventional financing with 20 percent or more down, all of it can come as a gift. If it’s FHA financing, you will need to put in some portion of the down payment. FHA and VA loans have other restrictions based on your credit-worthiness and specific type of loan. For instance, minimum down FHA 3.5 percent down financing require all the funds to be from your own pocket, not from a gift.

Also, count on some documentation requirements by your home purchase lender. A letter of explanation of the gift that includes the name of the donor, their relationship to you, the date and amount of the gift and a statement that says the money is given with no expectation of repayment.

However, if the gift has been in your account for some months prior to getting a home loan, your lender may not need the documentation and verification of the source of the funds. Just know that when dealing with a lender, it’s always best to remember the other “Golden Rule” — those with the gold make the rules.

