Time to prep on trivia for Soroptimists’ Gentlemen for a Cause on Jan. 16

0 SHARES Share Tweet

By having a little bit of fun for everyone along the way, Soroptimist International of Valencia will raise money for its programs with the 9th annual Gentlemen for a Cause at Pinot’s Palette on Jan. 16.

“This year we’re doing a team edition,” said Cara Spiropoulos, SIV public awareness director. “We’ll have local gentlemen make up four teams and compete against each other to raise money for (SIV) and a charity of their choice.”

The fundraiser will be hosted by Cam Molidor of Trivia with Budds, a trivia events company that offers games and trivia nights for teams of people across Southern California.

A portion of the proceeds collected will go to two of Soroptimist International’s programs, the Live Your Dream program and Dream It, Beat It. These games will continue with three more games until a cornhole tournament and live auction at Wolf Creek Brewery on March 3.

Ryan Budds, owner of Trivia with Budds, described their games as the “pink pie in Trivia Pursuit,” encompassing pop culture, film, video games and television.

“I would say study up on all things entertainment-related,” he said. “If you have the ability to pick a team, select a couple people in their 20s, 30s, 50s and 60s. With those pairings, you have a wide, generational outlook on pop culture. Be ready for a good time and think outside the box.”

Though it will be held at Pinot’s Palette and those who attend must be 21 and over, this will not be a painting event.