Trinity boys basketball handles Lancaster Baptist

By Dan Lovi

3 mins ago

After losing four consecutive games, the Trinity Classical Academy boys basketball team was able to get back in the win column and did so in dominating fashion, defeating Lancaster Baptist 72-23 on Monday night at The Master’s University.

“We needed it,” said Trinity’s head coach Aaron Southwick after the game with a smile.

Though the Knights put up their highest scoring total of the season, it was their defense that stood out from the tip.

The Knights forced the Eagles into several turnovers using a full-court press and swarming defense. Freshman John Cervantes-King logged four steals himself in the first quarter and the team finished with 23 total steals.

Every time a Lancaster Baptist player touched the ball, a Trinity player was there to apply pressure and not give up anything easy.

Lancaster Baptist made only two field goals in the first half and went into intermission trailing 44-5.

“Our identity is TTD,” Southwick said. “It stands for tenacious team defense. That’s what we want to be all about.”

Junior guard Kyle Fields, who leads the Knights in scoring with an average of 16.4 points per game heading into Monday’s contest, scored a game-high 23 points. He added three rebounds, three assists and two steals.

Senior Zack Totten was held scoreless in the first half, but was tenacious on defense and on the glass. He was able to get into the scoring department in the second half, finishing with eight points, six rebounds, five steals and two assists.

“He’s the leader of our team. He’s the rim-protector,” Southwick said of Totten. “He does the little things. He dives after loose balls. We wouldn’t go anywhere without him.”

Cervantes-King finished with six points, seven rebounds, six steals and a block.

Southwick said the freshman is only scratching the surface and has the potential to be a great player.

Senior Carson Campuzano finished with 11 points, two rebounds and four steals while senior Daniel Monroe recorded four points, seven rebounds and a block.

Ryan Han logged seven points and five rebounds and Nathan Han had six points and three steals.

While Southwick was pleased with his team’s overall performance, he knows there are still areas that need improvement, especially near the hoop.

“We need to continue to attack the basket, get to the rim and finish,” he said.

Trinity will look to build a winning streak as it takes on Santa Clarita Valley International on Friday at The Master’s University. The game is scheduled to start at 6 p.m.