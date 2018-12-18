Two hurt in crash on The Old Road

By Jim Holt

29 mins ago

3 SHARES Share Tweet

At least two people were hurt in a traffic collision on The Old Road near Towsley Canyon mid-afternoon Tuesday.

The crash happened shortly after 2:05 p.m. just south of Calgrove Boulevard.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received the emergency call at 2:07 p.m. of people possibly trapped in the collision.

BREAKING: SUV flips on The Old Road BREAKING: SUV flipped into another vehicle on The Old Road south of Calgrove Boulevard. Reporter Austin Dave is live at the scene.Read more here: https://signalscv.com/2018/12/two-hurt-in-crash-on-the-old-road/ Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Tuesday, December 18, 2018

“There were no people trapped,” Fire Department spokesman Austin Lim said.

Paramedics arrived at the site at 2:13 p.m.

Officers with the California Highway Patrol, who also responded, shut down the northbound lanes of The Old Road and one of the southbound lanes.

The incident was still unfolding at 2:30 p.m.

More information is expected to be released soon.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt