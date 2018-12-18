Two hurt in crash on The Old Road

At least two people were hurt in a traffic collision on The Old Road near Towsley Canyon mid-afternoon Tuesday.
The crash happened shortly after 2:05 p.m. just south of Calgrove Boulevard.
Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received the emergency call at 2:07 p.m. of people possibly trapped in the collision.
“There were no people trapped,” Fire Department spokesman Austin Lim said.
Paramedics arrived at the site at 2:13 p.m.
Officers with the California Highway Patrol, who also responded, shut down the northbound lanes of The Old Road and one of the southbound lanes.
The incident was still unfolding at 2:30 p.m.
More information is expected to be released soon.
