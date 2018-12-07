Ventura drug cops arrest Canyon Country man, allegedly seize Molly, cocaine

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Ventura County narcotics detectives revealed details Thursday of a drug bust carried out last week in Canyon Country, where they arrested a man and allegedly seized quantities of molly and cocaine.

On Nov. 30, detectives from the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office East County Street Narcotics Team carried out a narcotics sales investigation, involving a 28-year-old Canyon Country man they suspected was selling drugs to Ventura County residents.

Detectives searched the man’s vehicle pursuant to a signed search warrant and arrested him for narcotics-related charges stemming from the investigation, Sgt. Eduardo Malagon wrote in a news release issued Thursday.

Following the man’s arrest, narcotics detectives executed a search warrant at his home on the 16000 block of Silver Saddle Circle in Canyon Country.

Inside the home, they allegedly found about 48 grams of cocaine and 44 grams of “molly” or MDMA, which is also commonly referred to as ecstasy, Malagon wrote in his report.

Molly is an illegal and dangerous “club drug” used for its stimulant and hallucinogenic properties, Malagon said. The use of molly can lead to severe medical complications, and even death.

During the search, detectives also allegedly found scales, packaging, money, a loaded, reportedly unregistered firearm and a ballistic vest, according to sheriff’s officials.

The suspect was taken to Ventura County and subsequently booked at the county’s Pre-Trial Detention Facility, for narcotics- and firearms-related charges.

