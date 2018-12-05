West Ranch quarterback Weston Eget announces commitment

By Haley Sawyer

2 mins ago

West Ranch quarterback Weston Eget announced his commitment to New Mexico State University, an NCAA Division 1 team, via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon.

” To begin, I would be nowhere without God and I’m extremely grateful for the talents he’s blessed me with. I want to thank Coach Hernandez and Coach Varner and West Ranch football for helping me through the recruitment process,” Eget said in a tweet.

In his senior year with the Wildcats, Eget went 151-for-287 passing for 2,752 yards and 25 touchdowns with 13 interceptions while rushing 52 times for 217 yards and one touchdown. He helped West Ranch football to its best start in program history as the Cats went on a nine-game win streak to open the season.