Baby Mebrakeh is Henry Mayo’s first newborn of the year

The Mebarkeh family rang in the new year in Valencia from a hospital bed. They ended 2018 with a total of three people in their family and began 2019 with four.

Christian Ryan Mebarkeh was born to parents Raed Mebarkeh and Hala Safar at 4:30 p.m. on Jan 1. The family spent the first day of the year in the Women’s Unit at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital celebrating the hospital’s first newborn of 2019 with staff.

“There aren’t words to say, it’s a wonderful feeling,” Raed Mebarkeh said.

The baby’s projected due date was Jan 8, 2019, but timing is everything, the boy’s father said.

“We were hanging out on New Year’s Eve with the family and friends and Hala started to feel like she needed to be at the hospital,” he said.

The baby weighed in at 7 pounds and 12 ounces and will join his brother Abraham at the family’s home Wednesday.