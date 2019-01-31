Business group gives Wilk, Lackey perfect scores

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Federation of Independent Business recently released its legislative scorecard, which details the legislation that’s important to the group and the way Senate and Assembly members voted.



State Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, were two of 25 elected representatives in the state to earn a 100 percent on the NFIB’s legislative scorecard, according to the organization.



Wilk said in a release on Wednesday that it was an honor to be recognized for his efforts on behalf of small business owners in the area, before adding that he will continue to prioritize policies that encourage job growth in the state and stop the ones that don’t.



“Small business is the economic engine of California, representing 99.8 percent of all California businesses and creating two-thirds of all private sector jobs. These companies come in all shapes and sizes, but most importantly, they employ almost half of all Californians,” Wilk said in the release. “Supporting small business is supporting my community, my constituents and their families.”



Lackey, whose district includes a small eastern portion of the Santa Clarita Valley, agreed that small businesses are the backbone of both the national and state economies.



“I’ve always been a person who’s believed that the benefits of small businesses far outweigh those found in large corporations,” Lackey said, citing an increased sense of community and lesser commute. “But it’s truly becoming more and more difficult for small businesses to comply with certain statutes.”



This is why the NFIB identified eight issues that it believed were important to the 20,000 members the organization represents in California. The legislation highlighted in this year’s score card included bills that help small businesses comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, support the creation of an economic development strategic action plan and others that could assist small businesses throughout the state.



Sen. Henry Stern, D-Calabasas, received a 38 percent on the scorecard and his office did not respond to a request for comment Wednesday. His district includes a western portion of the SCV.

To view how other elected officials fared on the organization’s score card, visit the website bit.ly/2sS3ycC.