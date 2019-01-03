Cannabis deliveries could be legal everywhere in California, including cities like Santa Clarita

0 SHARES Share Tweet

California regulators say cannabis deliveries could be legal anywhere in the state, including in Santa Clarita, where marijuana sales are banned.

The Bureau of Cannabis Control released in December the latest changes to regulations, some of which covers pot deliveries. As stated in chapter three of the text, marijuana deliveries would be allowed in “any jurisdiction within the State of California.”

If approved, this would overrule the city of Santa Clarita’s Municipal Code 17.51.005 (a), which reads that “the sale, cultivation, manufacturing, testing or delivery of cannabis or products containing cannabis, are prohibited.”

While word on some of these laws have both disappointed and excited the cannabis industry, nothing is set in stone as the California Office of Administrative Law must first review them before any implementation.

Review could happen sometime in January, as rules would become law within 30 days unless officials object. If approved, regulations would become active around April and the city would have to amend its municipal code.

David Peterson, an associate planner with the city’s Planning Division, said if and when approval is granted, the city “would take the time to review our existing ordinance.” Such was the case in November and December when the city had to change its municipal code on street vending, stating it could no longer prohibit it but can regulate sales through licensing and permitting.

The Bureau of Cannabis Control language reads that cannabis deliveries to a California physical address can occur “provided that such delivery is conducted in compliance with all delivery provisions of this division.” The use of an unbranded vehicle and GPS devices in each to track and record a history of locations fall under needs for compliance.

This proposal brings clarity to questions raised by businesses about delivering from one locale to another, but many cities and agencies are still not behind allowing commercial cannabis in communities.

The California Police Chiefs Association, the League of California Cities and United Food and Commercial Workers Western States Council oppose the new regulations and have launched an online petition against the rule. They argue that allowing deliveries to areas with a ban could increase crime and corrode local government.

“It’s unfortunate the Bureau of Cannabis Control made the decision to undermine the authority of local officials. The proposed regulations give unrestricted access to the cannabis delivery industry and open the floodgates to a number of public safety risks,” David Swing, California Police Chiefs Association president, said in a prepared statement.

Calls made to several local marijuana delivery services, as listed on Weedmaps.com, were not returned Wednesday.