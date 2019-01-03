City shares tips on how to prepare for an emergency, training course registration to open soon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

With the winter season well underway, residents could soon see severe weather conditions. The city of Santa Clarita recently shared tips on how to prepare for an emergency, and announced a new emergency response training course session.

“Severe weather such as heavy rains is not uncommon in Santa Clarita,” said a statement released by the city.



The city released a list of 12 ways one can prepare in case of a weather emergency, “(g)iven that some areas in our city are susceptible to floods or mudflows…”

Sign up to receive emergency alerts Keep emergency supplies on hand, such as a flashlight, water, food, first-aid kit and a portable radio with extra batteries. Know how to turn off your utilities. Know your access route(s) in and out of your immediate neighborhood. Stay informed and monitor weather forecasts to be aware of weather patterns that may impact your immediate area. Check your property, clearing all private drains and rain gutters and disposing of all trash and yard clippings/trimmings in green waste containers. If you have a rain barrel, check to make sure the downspouts are clear of debris and the connection is working properly. Be sure to remove the overflow drain cover. Inspect your roof to check for loose tiles, holes, or other signs of trouble. Visually inspect retaining wall drains, surface drains, ditches, etc. for obstructions or other signs of malfunction. You should do this after the rain as well. As a precaution, try to avoid having large bare areas which could be sources for mudflows during a storm. Add vegetation in these areas before a large storm. Visually inspect all sloped areas for surface cracks, slumping, etc. Check your patios and garden walls for signs of cracking or rotation. These are indicators of slope movement; if you have any of these issues it is recommended that you have the site inspected by a geotechnical engineer. For the contact information, refer to the civil and geotechnical engineers list on the city’s engineering services site Visually inspect nearby storm drains before and after heavy rainfall. If the storm drains are obstructed, call the city’s stormwater hotline at 661-222-7222.

Community Emergency Response Training

The winter session of the Community Emergency Response Training, or CERT, is set to commence Jan. 17 and last through Feb. 7. Registration for the spring session on March 14 opens Jan. 21.

Since 1997, the course was developed to educate participants by recognizing what to do in the event of a disaster, according to Donna Nuzzi, emergency services supervisor for the city.

Training, conducted by city officials and the Los Angeles County Fire Department, covers fire suppression and utility control, light search and rescue, medical operations, terrorism, psychological first aid and disaster preparedness.

To register, visit the city’s website under the emergency management tab.