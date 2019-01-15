COC releases new app for optimal user experience

0 SHARES Share Tweet

College of the Canyons released a new mobile application on Jan. 8 to improve the COC experience for students and faculty alike.



Originating from a vision brought forth by a group of COC students, the new “Canyons M” app connects users with a variety of valuable resources, including individualized student information, college calendars, campus safety links, campus maps and more,

The plan began taking form in the spring of 2018, said Mark Garcia, director of management information systems at the college.

“We had a couple of students and course professors who wanted to get students more engaged,” he said. “They wanted them to help students with success, and so we brainstormed to build something to cater to them individually, as opposed to the general college website that has general info. But this has students’ courses, grades and individual info.



“We hope students will find this app useful for everyday life,” he said.



Upon downloading the app, users will be prompted to enter as a “Student” or “Guest.” Students are encouraged to select “Student,” create a login, and link their COC Canvas and student email accounts to the app. College staff and community members can also enter the app as a guest.



The app is also connected with Google Maps to help familiarize users with the COC Valencia and Canyon Country campuses.



The app also connects to Canyons email and Ask Canyons, where users can get quick answers to a variety of questions about application status, tuition costs, how to obtain a parking pass and more.



In the weeks ahead, the college plans to increase the app’s functionality and personalization with specific information regarding student education plans, financial aid status and campus events and activities relating to chosen areas of study. The college is also rolling out profiles for faculty and staff.



This application is available for download now in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.