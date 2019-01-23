College2Career Day returns to COC

0 SHARES Share Tweet

News Release

College2Career Day is scheduled Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dianne G. Van Hook University Center at College of the Canyons.



The day is designed to give students of all ages the opportunity to explore college and career opportunities in promising industry clusters. Students of all ages will be given the chance to test drive careers with industry professionals, connect with college instructors and see what programs COC has to offer.



The list of departments scheduled to be present include administration of justice, architecture, construction management, early childhood education, geology, health, media entertainment arts, nursing, photography, physics, political science and more.



The Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center is at 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Santa Clarita. Enter at University Center Drive.



For more information, contact Patrick Backes at 661-362-5479, email Patrick.backes@canyons.edu or visit www.canyons.edu/c2cday.