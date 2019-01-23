Community briefs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Fredrickson inducted into Greek Honor Society



Krista Fredrickson, of Santa Clarita, has been honored for her leadership and scholarship at a recent Order of Omega society induction at California State University, Northridge.



The Greek honor society is a leadership organization for fraternity and sorority members, recognizing juniors and seniors who have exemplified high standards in the areas of scholarship, leadership, and involvement within their respective Greek organizations on campus and in the community. They also must maintain a high GPA. Only 3 percent of students from all colleges are accepted into the society.



Fredrickson, a senior studying business and finance, is the financial officer of her Gamma Gamma chapter of the Delta Zeta sorority.



The Order of Omega has been honoring Greek leaders since 1959, according to the society. Its purpose is to recognize Greek men and women who have “attained a high standard of leadership in their interfraternity activities.”

Local students named to Gonzaga Dean’s List



Two former Santa Clarita Valley students have been named to the Dean’s List at Gonzaga University.



Castaic’s Veronika Kocen and Santa Clarita’s Julia Danahy were selected for the academic honor after completing the fall 2018 semester with at least a 3.5 grade-point average.



“Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students,” according to a release from the college. It’s situated along the Spokane River, near downtown Spokane, and is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities.

SCV students recognized for academic achievement



Two of the nearly 9,750 Iowa State University students who were recognized for outstanding academic achievement during the 2018 fall semester are former Santa Clarita Valley students.



Sarah Anne Vollmer of Santa Clarita and Skyler Page Eisenberg of Stevenson Ranch were both named to the fall semester 2018 Dean’s List after completing the prior semester with a grade-point average of 3.0 while also carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours.