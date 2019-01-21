Community briefs

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Former SCV students earn master’s degrees at Baylor

Two former Santa Clarita Valley students were part of the more than 900 graduates who were bestowed with degrees by Baylor University during the school’s fall commencement in December.



Castaic’s Courtney Alexis Thornton, who majored in nutrition, and Valencia’s Hannah Jane Ketenjian — a communication sciences and disorder major — each graduated with a master of science in their respective fields of study.



Local grads qualify for dean’s list at Rhode Island university

The University of Rhode Island has announced the more than 5,500 undergraduates who qualified for the fall 2018 Dean’s List, and two former Santa Clarita Valley students made the cut.



Eddie Cordero and Emma Dallaire were both selected for the dean’s list after the pair completed 12 or more credits during a single semester, according to a university news release.



Cordero and Dallaire also were required to finish the semester with the grades necessary to maintain at least a 3.30 quality point average.



Students like Cordero and Dallaire help extend the university's influence well beyond its coastal borders