Copper Hill Park restroom building now open to the public; play area underway

Visitors of Copper Hill Park can now enjoy a new amenity that enhances the site, according to the city, and makes visiting the park much more convenient — a building with restrooms.



On Tuesday, the city of Santa Clarita announced the completion of the new facility at the park, located at Copper Hill Drive and Deer Springs Drive.



Now open to the public, the restroom “enhances amenities at the park and was identified as being the first step in supporting future development at the site,” according to a city news release.



The addition, first approved by the City Council in 2016, was received as good news by some park-goers, including resident Bobbi McLarand, who said one would previously “either have to go to Pacific Crest Park Park or Pamplico Park to find (a restroom) in this area.”



The construction of a restroom at the 5-acre park was made possible after the city’s North Copper Hill annexation of the land and surrounding neighborhood from Los Angeles County in 2012. At the time of annexation, the park featured only a large turf area, security lighting, benches, parking lot, trash enclosure and a concrete walking path.



Upon assuming maintenance and programming of the park, city staff identified potential improvements such as a restroom building, play equipment and a drinking fountain, according to a city staff report.



“With the restroom building completed, the city is able to move forward with other planned amenities at Copper Hill Park,” the news release reads. This means moving forward with the play area for children, which is planned to be built adjacent to the new restroom building. Construction is slated to commence later this year, the city said.



For more information about the new restroom building at Copper Hill Park, contact project manager Julia Regan at 661-255-4301.

