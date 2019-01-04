Coroner: Saugus junior died of diabetes

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner revealed Friday the Christian Nsubuga, the 15-year-old Saugus High School student who was found dead in September, died of natural causes linked to diabetes.

Nsubuga, a junior who played for the school’s football team, was found unresponsive Sept. 5.

Investigators including detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau were baffled as what caused the boy’s death, deferring comment until an autopsy had been completed by the coroner.

On Friday, a report released by the coroner listed the boy’s cause of death as “sequelae of uncontrolled diabetes mellitus” which, according to one online medical dictionary, means complications caused by uncontrolled diabetes.

The manner of his death was listed by the coroner as natural.

In the early morning hours of Sept. 5, Nsubuga was found unresponsive inside a home in Valencia. Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department who received the 911 call at 7:20 a.m., arrived at the home at 7:26 a.m. Six minutes later, Nsubuga was pronounced dead, said Sarah Ardalani, spokeswoman for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Since his death, a GoFundme page set up in his name to cover the family’s funeral costs raised at least $13,545 as of Friday.

Jessica Robinson, who maintains the fundraising page, described Nsubuga as: “The most kind-hearted, loving and supportive person (who would) do anything for anyone in need and always strived to make people happy, whether he was close friends with them or not.

“He always walked around with a big smile on his face that could make anyone’s day,” Robinson said. “Christian impacted the lives of so many people with his happiness and beautiful soul, and he will be greatly missed. We are raising money to help the Nsubuga family in this time of tragedy.”

