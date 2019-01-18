Deputies respond to reports of burglars stealing firearm

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Responding to reports that two burglars stole a firearm from a home in Canyon Country, deputies set up a containment area around the homes where the suspects were last spotted.



Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Friday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a report that two men had broken into a home on May Way.



Several deputies immediately positioned themselves at strategic points in the neighborhood near La Mesa Junior High School.



Special attention was given to homes on May Way, Sunrise Summit Drive and Crystal Ridge Court.



At one point, deputies received reports the suspects were in a grassy backyard of one house on Crystal Ridge.



“Right now, we are following up and nothing has been seen,” Sgt. Mike Pokorny said at 6:15 p.m. Friday



“We have the aero bureau overheard helping us, and we’re in contact with the canine unit,” he said.



Pokorny said deputies only have the reports to go on.



“There was a report that two unknown males were seen taking something from a residence, then seen running, possibly with (a stolen) firearm,” Pokorny said.

