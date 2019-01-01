Deputies thank SCV businesses for Toy Drive help

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Local sheriff’s deputies who took on the Santa Claus role this past Christmas helping out with the station’s annual holiday toy rive have compiled a long list of SCV businesses nice enough to have helped out.

Officials at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station issued a news release Monday, thanking the community and all of the businesses that helped make the toy drive a big success.

Community Relations Deputy Fanny Lapkin was quoted in the news release, saying: “The station received nearly 2,000 toy donations for all ages.

“Once again, the program was successful,” she said. “People were very generous and we really appreciated that.”

The SCV Sheriff’s Station housed a collection box in the station lobby to receive toy donations during the annual holiday drive that ran from Dec. 5 to Dec. 21.

As well, more than 20 local businesses set up their own collection boxes, helping sheriff’s deputies round up more than a sleigh-full of donated toys.

“We’re so pleased to be able to help our local children have happy holidays,” said Lapkin. “Thank you to all who donated, and to all of the businesses that collected.”

SCV businesses participating in the Toy Drive, include:

Frontier Toyota

Valencia Sports Medicine

ICE Recovery and Wellness

Adventure Dental

Eternal Valley

SoCal Physical Therapy

Castaic Elementary School

Cardinal Health

Valencia Dental Group

Creative Years Preschool

Coldwell Bank Realty

Pico Elementary School

Stevenson Ranch Library

Bicycle John’s

Intertex Property Advisors

Gregory Real Estate Group

Beaute Lab

KHTS AM 1220

Oak Hills Elementary School

Mitchell Elementary School

MOD Pizza

