Deputies thank SCV businesses for Toy Drive help

Local sheriff’s deputies who took on the Santa Claus role this past Christmas helping out with the station’s annual holiday toy rive have compiled a long list of SCV businesses nice enough to have helped out.
Officials at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station issued a news release Monday, thanking the community and all of the businesses that helped make the toy drive a big success.
Community Relations Deputy Fanny Lapkin was quoted in the news release, saying: “The station received nearly 2,000 toy donations for all ages.
“Once again, the program was successful,” she said. “People were very generous and we really appreciated that.”
The SCV Sheriff’s Station housed a collection box in the station lobby to receive toy donations during the annual holiday drive that ran from Dec. 5 to Dec. 21.
As well, more than 20 local businesses set up their own collection boxes, helping sheriff’s deputies round up more than a sleigh-full of donated toys.
“We’re so pleased to be able to help our local children have happy holidays,” said Lapkin. “Thank you to all who donated, and to all of the businesses that collected.”
SCV businesses participating in the Toy Drive, include:
Frontier Toyota
Valencia Sports Medicine
ICE Recovery and Wellness
Adventure Dental
Eternal Valley
SoCal Physical Therapy
Castaic Elementary School
Cardinal Health
Valencia Dental Group
Creative Years Preschool
Coldwell Bank Realty
Pico Elementary School
Stevenson Ranch Library
Bicycle John’s
Intertex Property Advisors
Gregory Real Estate Group
Beaute Lab
KHTS AM 1220
Oak Hills Elementary School
Mitchell Elementary School
MOD Pizza
