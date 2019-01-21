Detectives seek help in tracking burglary suspects

0 SHARES Share Tweet





A couple returned home Friday to find two men inside their residence, sparking a frantic call to law enforcement, a subsequent dragnet carried out in the neighborhood and a call Monday morning for help in trying to find the suspects.



Detectives with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station’s Career Offenders, Burglary, and Robbery Apprehension (COBRA) team reached out to the SCV community Monday for help in identifying the two suspects.



The suspects were described as men between 18 and 25 years old, one wearing dark clothing and the other wearing white or light grey clothing.



Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, issued a news release Monday titled, “We need your help to solve a crime.”



“A residential burglary occurred in Canyon Country, on May Way, at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Friday,” she wrote. “An elderly couple arrived home to find two suspects inside their residence. The suspects fled on foot from the location.



“Responding deputies set up a containment in the area in hopes of finding them. Unfortunately, they were unable to locate the alleged perpetrators, and the containment was lifted at 10:15 p.m.”



Deputies received initial reports a firearm may have been stolen from the residence.



“There was a report that two unknown males were seen taking something from the residence, then seen running, possibly with (a stolen) firearm,” Sgt. Mike Pokorny said Friday.



Several deputies immediately positioned themselves at strategic points in the neighborhood, near La Mesa Junior High School.



Special attention was given to homes on May Way, Sunrise Summit Drive and Crystal Ridge Court.



At one point, deputies received reports the suspects were in a grassy back yard of one house on Crystal Ridge.



“Detectives would like to hear from anyone who has any information about the incident or suspects,” Miller wrote.

“Some residents reportedly had brief contact with the suspects as they tried to escape through their back yards,” MIller wrote. “We are actively investigating this incident, and we want to catch these two suspects so that they do not victimize anybody else.”



Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to call Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station COBRA detectives at 661-799-2318 or SantaClaritaMedia@lasd.org. Anonymous tips about the identity of the suspects can also be relayed through www.LACrimeStoppers.org, or by calling 1-800-222-8477.







