Experimental jazz band heading to The MAIN on Jan. 19

The MAIN will present a mixture of talent and music with its upcoming performance of Baker’s Brew on Jan. 19.

“It’s their way to get together and perform for people in Santa Clarita,” said Kyle Lopez, events supervisor. “This live experience is not your typical jazz performance.”

Baker’s Brew will include drummer Maury Baker, who’s performed with the likes of Janis Joplin, Jimi Hendrix, Carlos Santana, Phil Ochs, Van Morrison and Frank Zappa. Baker now works as a timpanist for various orchestras across the West Coast, according to the band’s website. His music ranges from pop to jazz, renaissance and baroque.

Baker will be joined by Daniel Coffeng, Carl Royce and Jim Goetsch. Harkening from Amsterdam, Coffeng is a Los Angeles-based guitarist, educator and freelance studio musician. Royce has performed at the Teatro Nacional de Cuba, the Apollo Theater and CBGB club in New York City. Goetsch performs jazz but has also combined a lot of acoustic and electronic music before working with different musicians in 1990s Los Angeles.

“New Colors,” the group’s latest album, was a project based on improvised compositions. Released last June, the album’s 11 songs are available on Bandcamp while a CD has yet to be released.

“This will be a way for people to have a whole new kind of experience with music,” Lopez said. “Having the chance to sit and watch this will give people the chance to not only try something new, but to also be a part of an experimental experience.”

The culmination of Baker’s Brew “represents (Baker’s) long-standing ambition to combine all of these diverse experiences into an electro-acoustic ensemble that is completely improvisational,” according to their website.

The experimental concert begins at 8 p.m. Admission is free.