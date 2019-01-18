Former SCV police chief named to lead Pitchess

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Former Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station Capt. Roosevelt Johnson, who was promoted to rank of commander two years ago, is back at work in the SCV as the person in charge of Pitchess Detention Center.

“He is the area commander at Pitchess Detention Center,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff Station, said Thursday.

Johnson, who lives in the SCV, stepped into the new venue Sunday.

In a sit-down interview with The Signal in March 2013 when he first sat in the Captain’s chair, Johnson said his goal was to preserve Santa Clarita Valley’s reputation as one of the safest communities in the country.

“This community remains one of the safest in the country, and I’m going to make sure it stays that way,” he told The Signal three years ago. “And I’m going to be doing it in a professional way, not waiting for things to occur.”

He was 46 when he was made Captain. At 49, he became an LASD Commander.

During his 3-year term as captain, Johnson initiated programs in Santa Clarita aimed at addressing and curbing domestic violence in the SCV and at ensuring a specially trained mental health deputy accompany deputies responding to mental health calls.

Johnson was operations lieutenant at the Altadena Sheriff’s Station for more than two years, before he was made captain.

In May 2012, he left that post to serve as aide to Chief Neal Tyler at Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Headquarters in Monterey Park.

