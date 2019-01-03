Gravel truck flips near Chiquita Canyon Landfill, spills gravel, stops traffic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Gravel that spilled from an overturned gravel truck across all lanes of Highway 126 near Val Verde stopped morning traffic in both directions for close to an hour Wednesday.

The single-vehicle incident happened shortly after 4 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Highway 126, just east of Chiquito Canyon Road, when the trailer of a gravel truck overturned, sending gravel across all lanes.

The truck was hauling two gravel-filled trailers when the rear trailer flipped over.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to reports that the driver was trapped, Inspector Joey Marron said, noting they found no one trapped in a vehicle.

“It came in as a single-vehicle rollover,” he said.

There was no report of any injuries.

Emergency crews found the flipped trailer straddling at least two lanes.

About 40 minutes after the crash, traffic was allowed to proceed around the two inner lanes, which remained closed for nearly three hours.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the trailer was uprighted and moved out of the way as Caltrans crews cleared the roadway of gravel.

