High winds blamed for downed trees, power lines in SCV

0 SHARES Share Tweet

High winds whipped through the Santa Clarita Valley and were suspected in toppling at least one large tree and one set of electrical wires Monday.



Officials with the National Weather Service in Oxnard issued a wind advisory for most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.



They singled out the SCV, however, as the spot where the strongest winds were expected.



The advisory, which remains in effect until Wednesday, reads: “Areas of northwest to north winds 20-35 mph with gusts 45-55 mph will persist through tonight. Strongest winds are expected to occur across the Santa Clarita Valley.”



The winds are expected to shift to the northeast late tonight and Tuesday, with gusts 40 to 50 mph expected, according to the alert.



Weather officials noted in issuing the advisory that “gusts winds will make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. In addition, the gusty winds will bring the potential for downed trees and power lines.”



Santa Clarita Valley residents reported at least one downed tree and one downed set of power lines. At least three other spots across the SCV saw downed trees.



About 5 p.m., a large pine tree fell in Bridgeport, on Bridgeport Lane, between Island Road and East Island Road, straddling a sidewalk and both lanes of Bridgeport Lane.



No one was hurt and no property was damaged.



Shortly after 1:10 p.m., electrical wires fell onto the intersection of Sierra Highway and Golden Valley Road.



“We don’t know for sure, but it was most likely the wind,” said Sgt. Mark Caron, of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



Deputies diverted traffic around the wires.



Work crews with Southern California Edison responded to remove the downed wires, said Edison spokesman Paul Griffo.



“We had one customer affected,” he said, noting power restored to that customer shortly before 2:10 p.m.



jholt@signalsv.com



661-287-5527



On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt

