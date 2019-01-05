Legislators prepare to return to Sacramento, session

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Following the end of the holiday recess, Sacramento legislators in both the California State Assembly and State Senate are scheduled to return to session Monday.

Among those legislators reconvening in the capitol are Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, and Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, whose offices all said they have been working over the break to better prepare for the upcoming year.

Wilk said he is looking forward to seeing what Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom does once sworn in on Monday.

“He unveils his first budget proposal on Thursday … and budgets are more than just numbers,” said Wilk. “They share with us (the governor’s) value system.”

Wilk said a new budget from a new governor can give lawmakers a better understanding of the administration’s priorities based on how resources have been allocated throughout the various state departments and programs.

Representatives from Smith’s office said the freshman assemblywoman and her staff had been meeting with local stakeholders throughout the 36th district in order to plan out what her first legislative packet would look like.

“Whether it’s growing the economy; investing in early childhood education, K-12 and our local communities’ colleges; or meeting our public safety needs — we’ll be tackling a wide array of district priorities in this next season,” said Ryan Valencia, Smith’s district director.

“The deadline for bill introduction is Feb. 22, and the deadline to submit legislative drafting requests to legislative counsel is Jan. 25,” said George Andrews, Lackey’s chief of staff. “We’ve been working furiously to get our legislative packet ready.”

In addition to Newsom’s inauguration, all other state constitutional officers will be sworn in next week as well, officially kicking off the 2019 legislative season.

Sen. Henry Stern, D-Canoga Park, who represents a portion of the Santa Clarita Valley, was not available for comment on Friday.