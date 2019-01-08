Liquor store robbery downgraded to petty theft

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Deputies responded with a full show of force Tuesday afternoon when they received word of a robbery at a liquor store in Canyon Country.

The reported crime came in shortly after 3 p.m. from Ricky’s Liquor on Soledad Canyon Road just west of Sierra Highway.

When responding deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station got to the store, however, they learned the robbery was more of a petty theft.

Units converging on the store were called off when the call was downgraded, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“The call came in as a 211 (code),” she said, “which is a robbery and ended up being downgraded to a petty theft, a 488.”

The suspected criminal apparently stole some cigarettes from the store and ran away.

Deputies searched briefly for the petty theft suspect but were soon called off the incident, Miller said.

No one was reported hurt in the incident.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt