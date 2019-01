0 SHARES Share Tweet





Local sheriff’s deputies arrested a man on suspicion of burglary Monday in Castaic.



Shortly after 4:10 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a report of a suspected burglary on Rangewood Road, near Buckskin Drive.



“We’ve detained one person there,” Sgt. Mark Caron said.



The suspect was placed in the back of a sheriff patrol vehicle and taken to the Sheriff’s Station on Magic Mountain Parkway.



