Mugging victim beaten in Newhall

Deputies were looking for two men Thursday in connection with a violent mugging that sent one man to the hospital with serious head injuries Wednesday night.

The attack happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on the 22500 block of Railroad Avenue, near the Dooley’s Liquor & Market store, on 14th Street.

“We’re looking for two suspects,” said Sgt. Tim Vander Leek of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“One of them used a stick and struck the victim at least four times in the head, stealing his wallet,” he said.

Vanderleek said detectives are treating the incident as a robbery, adding no arrests have been made.

“I haven’t heard of any life-threatening injuries,” said Vander Leek said, discussing the medical condition of the victim, but added the attack was “serious.”

Although detectives have no description of the two wanted men, they received word both men were homeless.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched to the scene at 8:33 p.m.

“This was for an assault requiring (advanced life support),” said Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano.

